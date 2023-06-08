American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

