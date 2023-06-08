American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith Sells 25,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 12th, Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

