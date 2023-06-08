American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $35.17 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,070 shares of company stock worth $2,737,912. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

