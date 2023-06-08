American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of American States Water worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 28.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $92.32 on Thursday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

