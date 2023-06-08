American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $62,590.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $32,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $62,590.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,937. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 4,427,986 shares in the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Well by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Well by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,624 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.76. American Well has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

