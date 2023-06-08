American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.72

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 33116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Featured Articles

