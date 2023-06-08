AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Boosted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABC opened at $173.58 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

