Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $750,888.58 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $750,888.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AMPH stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
