Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $750,888.58 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $750,888.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.