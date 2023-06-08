Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells $763,352.64 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amplitude Stock Down 1.7 %

AMPL stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

