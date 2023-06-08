Analysts Offer Predictions for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) – William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sprinklr in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

