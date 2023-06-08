Analysts Offer Predictions for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sprinklr in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE CXM opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

