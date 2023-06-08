Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$238.55

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$238.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

TSE:BYD opened at C$251.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$230.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$218.38. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$254.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$864.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.79 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.988287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

