Analysts Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

UBER stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.