Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $15.90

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Lyft stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 279,558 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,854,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 734,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

