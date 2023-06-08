Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$29.72

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.72.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$25.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of C$673.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.65. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

