Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$29.72

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.72.
NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$25.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of C$673.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.65. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.38.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Featured Stories
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.