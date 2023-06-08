Analysts Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $95.56

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $108.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.