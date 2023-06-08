Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Target Price at $73.73

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,608,000 after purchasing an additional 678,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,976,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.