Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $62.29

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 94.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $93,254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 679,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 105.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

