Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $16.92

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
TPIC opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.86.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
