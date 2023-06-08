Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $16.92

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.86.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.