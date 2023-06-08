Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $37.11

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.
A number of research firms recently commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VNOM opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.92.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.
Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
