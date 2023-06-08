Analyzing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digimarc and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Digimarc currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.53%. ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.42%. Given ECARX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than Digimarc.

This table compares Digimarc and ECARX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $30.20 million 21.12 -$59.80 million ($2.83) -11.12 ECARX $515.70 million 0.58 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Digimarc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -183.02% -45.38% -38.84% ECARX N/A -54.84% -26.05%

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECARX beats Digimarc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About ECARX

(Get Rating)

ECARX Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.