Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0004 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $502,799.89 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

