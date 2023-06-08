Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $177.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.