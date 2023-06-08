Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,256,000 after acquiring an additional 997,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after acquiring an additional 904,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $121,831,000 after acquiring an additional 884,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

