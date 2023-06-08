Argo Blockchain plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

