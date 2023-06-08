Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Mirova raised its position in Autodesk by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 20,604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,329,000 after buying an additional 252,022 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 120,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Autodesk by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 80,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $201.16 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

