Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.14

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 928572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Azul Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Azul by 697.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

