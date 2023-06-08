B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

B2Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 152.0% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 831.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.