Barclays Raises Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $49.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 459.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,231 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

