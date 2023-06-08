Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.15

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 110011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $21,323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 374,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
