Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.15

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 110011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $21,323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 374,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

