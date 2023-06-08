BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Stephens raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $37.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

