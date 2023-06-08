Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,067 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of IDACORP worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

