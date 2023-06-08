Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 183,810 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

AQUA opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

