Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 25,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,240,000 after buying an additional 664,440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 471,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 166,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

