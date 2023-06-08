Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Pegasystems worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $108,873. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pegasystems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $55.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.68%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

