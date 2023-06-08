Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Summit Materials worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 167,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.09 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.