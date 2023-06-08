Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,755,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,482,000 after acquiring an additional 213,236 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 726,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 175,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $64.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

