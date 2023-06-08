Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

