Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $166.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.67.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $2,626,101. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

