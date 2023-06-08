Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.57 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FirstService by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $146.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $151.38.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

