Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.69 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.33% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.