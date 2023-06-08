Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 237,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

