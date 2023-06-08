Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

