Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $90,861,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

