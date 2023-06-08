Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840,092 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.