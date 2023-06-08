Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $56.22 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.