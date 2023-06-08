Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.85 Million Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 67.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 75.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

OBNK opened at $31.83 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $979.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Bancorp

In other news, insider Jim Crotwell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $152,425. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBNK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading

