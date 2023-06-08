Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 84,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,506 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 185,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
