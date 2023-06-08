Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 84,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,506 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 185,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

