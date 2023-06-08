Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.16 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

