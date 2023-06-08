Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 747,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coupang by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Coupang by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock valued at $34,138,882. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

NYSE CPNG opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

