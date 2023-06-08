Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 95,678 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,678 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hostess Brands worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

